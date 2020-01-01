■ BOB SANDLIN: FAIR. Water stained; 53 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, jerkbaits, and spinners among inundated timber or off boat dock and piers. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows by boat dock and piers. White bass are fair. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
■ CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 50 degrees; 0.40 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent, moving along the edges of vegetation on rigged plastic worms and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on smaller minnows and jigs among the cypress trunks. Catfish are fair.
■ FORK: GOOD. Water stained; 50 degrees; 2.38 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinners, and Alabama rigs on deep humps and creek beds. Bumping the bottom with worms, slugs, and plastic minnows have been successful across from Lake Fork Marina, Alabama rigs and spinners on points along with flooded timber. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
■ JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water stained; 54 degrees; 0.70 feet low. Largemouth bass continue to be fair with cranks and spinners in deep structure around the dam. Around vegetation and island dropoffs fish with spinners and jigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows around any structure. Catfish are very slow on cut shad and prepped bait.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 59 degrees; 0.61 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on topwater, spinners, swimbaits, crankbaits, and chatter baits with medium depth structure, vegetative structure, and placed fish attractors. Crappie are now staging up in the deepwater by the dam. Lots of limits coming off the lake with minnows as well as yellow and white jigs. Catfish are good on all types of catfish bait, especially live bait. White bass are good on Alabama Rigs.
■ MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 3.46 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on worms, jigs, crankbaits, and spinners moving towards shallower water, among drops, and using some of the structure midday and afternoon. Look for the ledges and submerged vegetation. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are excellent on live bait, cut bait, or prepped bait throughout the lake.
■ PALESTINE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 1.58 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, spinners, lipless cranks, and jigs on the northern end, Saline Bay, the flats near Cottonwood Creek, and Boggy Creek. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Hybrid stripers are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are excellent on shad and chicken livers.
■ SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 59 degrees; 2.32 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic worms staying 10 feet and shallower on creek edges. White bass continue to be fair on minnows riding humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs among deeper brush piles. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
■ TOLEDO BEND: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 57 degrees; 6.93 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on drop shots, jigs, plastic worms, and spinners in shallow water on creek structure and some mid-depth ledges. Striped bass are good on topwater, rattle traps, and spoons on main lake points and humps. White bass are fair on spoons and small crankbaits in deeper drops. Channel and blue catfish are fair. Yellow catfish are slow.
■ TYLER: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 2.14 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged creature baits, spinners and plastic worms in mid-lake humps on the east lake, and the northern vegetation of both lakes. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live baits. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid stripers are good with Rat–L–Traps matching the hatch of the baitfish.
■ WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water stained; 55 degrees; 3.75 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on slow-moving jigs, crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and plastic worms around timber, points, and attracting man-made structures. White bass are good on slabs and spoons. Crappie are good on jigs within brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait.
ASSOCIATED PRESS