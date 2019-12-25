■ Bob Sandlin: FAIR. Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.78’ low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, jerkbaits, and spinners among inundated timber. Crappie are very good on jigs and minnows by boat dock and piers. White bass are fair on jigs in deeper points. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
■ Caddo: GOOD. Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.36’ high. Largemouth bass continue to be good moving along vast vegetation edges on rigged plastic worms and spinnerbaits, look for trees that still have hydrilla or coontail grass. Crappie are good on smaller minnows and jigs along the many cypress trunks. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait throughout the shallow reservoir.
■ Fork: GOOD. Water stained; 59 degrees; 2.22’ low. Largemouth bass are good on the Lake Fork with plastic worms, spinners, and Alabama rigs. Bumping the bottom with worms, slugs, and plastic minnows has been successful across from Lake Fork Marina, Alabama rigs and spinners on points along with flooded timber. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows under any large structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
■ Lake O’ the Pines: GOOD. Water stained; 59 degrees; 0.75’ high. Largemouth bass are good on topwater, spinners, swimbaits, crankbaits, and chatter baits with medium depth structure, vegetative structure, and placed fish attractors. Crappie are good on bigger jigs and minnows near standing timber and vegetation. Catfish are good on all types of catfish bait, especially live bait. White bass are good on Alabama Rigs.
■ Martin Creek: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 3.37’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits and spinners still in a pre-spawn pattern moving towards the creeks and shallower water. Look for the first ledges and submerged vegetation. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are excellent on live bait, cut bait, or prepped bait throughout the lake.
■ Palestine: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 61 degrees; 1.50’ low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, spinners, Lipless cranks, and jigs on the upper end around Saline Bay. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Hybrid stripers are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are excellent on shad and chicken livers.
■ Sam Rayburn: GOOD. Water stained; 61 degrees; 2.38 ’ low. Largemouth bass are good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, topwater, and spinners staying 10 feet and shallower. White bass continue to be fair on minnows riding humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs among brush piles, and feeder mouths. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
■ Toledo Bend: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 58 degrees; 6.97’ low. Largemouth bass are good on drop shots, jigs, plastic worms, and spinners working creek channels matching shad. Striped bass are good on topwater, rattle traps, and spoons. White bass are fair on spoons and small crankbaits in deep drops. Channel and blue catfish are fair on chicken livers and dough bait. Yellow catfish are slow.
■ Tyler: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 59 degrees; 2.12’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged creature baits, spinners and plastic worms in mid-lake humps, and structure. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live baits. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid stripers are good with Rat–L–Traps matching the hatch of the baitfish.