The weekly fishing report as compiled by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department:
■ ATHENS: FAIR. Water clear to stained; 74-76 degrees; 1.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigs, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. One hotspot has been near Bear Creek. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. All catfish are good on cutbait and stinkbait. Sunfish are good on cut earthworms around shallow vegetation and shallower boat docks.
■ BOB SANDLIN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 76-78 degrees; 0.88 feet low. Largemouth bass on are good on topwater baits, and spinners continuing to move closer to the bank. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around underwater structures. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
■ CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 0.45 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits, plastic worms, and spinner baits moving shallower and up in creeks. Crappie have been smaller and are fair on smaller minnows and jigs trolling brush. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.
■ FORK: GOOD. Water stained; 75-78 degrees; 1.72 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Alabama rigs, and topwaters. Lunker fisherman continue to work around 8-15 feet of depth and around points. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man-made structures. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait especially in the evenings.
■ JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 76-78 degrees; 1.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair along the dam, and moving to feeder water with spinners, jigs and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are fair on cut shad, and prepped bait. Trot lines have continued to produce success.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.89 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater, spinners, swim baits and chatter baits. Crappie are slow and catfish are slow. We’ve had an interesting week weather wise with some fog making conditions tougher some mornings.
■ MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 76-79 degrees; 3.02 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged creature baits and bladed jigs as fall fishing conditions develop. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around brush piles and creek channels. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, or prepped bait.
■ PALESTINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 1.52 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms and jigs in creek beds. They are also close to the creek — get as close as you can to the creek to hook them. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Hybrid stripers are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs around the deeper water by the dam but have been more difficult to find recently. Catfish are excellent on shad and chicken livers.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 75-76 degrees; 2.61 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms. Trust the topwater and try several different techniques. White bass continue to be fair on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good with live bait and cut bait.
■ TYLER: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 77 degrees; 2.08 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Carolina rigged creature baits and crankbaits in both lakes. Topwater has continued successful on the west portion. Crappie are fair on jigs under docks. Catfish are good on all stinkbait, and live baits below a cork. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good with Rat-L-Traps following the birds on the surface.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 73-75 degrees; 7.05 feet low. Largemouth bass are in shallower water with topwater being most successful. They remain fair on spinners, plastic worms, and jigs. Striped bass are good on topwater, rattle traps, and spoons. White bass are fair on spoons and small crankbaits. Sunfish are good on powerbait pellets, crickets, and jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait.
■ WRIGHT PATMAN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 76-79 degrees; 3.70 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with jigs, spinnerbaits, topwater poppers, and plastic worms. White bass are hitting slabs and spoons. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait. Fish activity and movement has been higher in the past week and affected all species.