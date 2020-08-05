BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.18 feet low. Black bass are good on swimbaits, jigs, diving crankbaits, chatter baits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.44 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and earthworms.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.93 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on blue fleck, purple and dark green plastic worms. White and yellow bass are good in deeper water of main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait.
LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.53 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on flukes, plastic grubs, bladed spinners, and Texas-rigged worms. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on punch bait, earthworms, and cut bait.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.48 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed spinners, chatter baits, and long plastic worms. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait.
SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 1.47 feet low. Largemouth bass are good still working early and on overcast days. White bass are fair suspending deep with minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in calm, cool water. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 84-85 degrees; 1.87 feet low. Black bass are good with topwater. White bass are fair. Crappie are fair to good above the Pendleton bridge on minnows and jigs evenly. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 86 degrees; 0.29 feet low. Black bass are fair on Carolina-rigged worms, skirted football jigs, chatter baits and drop shots fishing docks, timber and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, structure, and timber. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 25-40 feet on jigging spoons and slabs.
ASSOCIATED PRESS