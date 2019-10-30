Associated Press
■ BOB SANDLIN: FAIR. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits and spinners. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are fair. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
■ CADDO: GOOD. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits, plastic worms, and spinner baits. Crappie are fair. Catfish are fair.
■ FORK: GOOD. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, craw tubes, and topwaters around main lake points. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater, spinners, swimbaits and chatter baits throughout the lake on points and in coves. Crappie are fair. Catfish are good on all types of catfish bait especially live bait.
■ MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged creature baits and bladed jigs. Crappie are fair. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, or prepped bait.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Largemouth bass are good on topwater and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms. Trust the topwater and try several different techniques. White bass continue to be fair on minnows. Crappie have been good.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 72-74 degrees; 7.02 feet low. Bass has been good in both shallow and deep water. Largemouth bass are good on drop shot or football jig. They remain fair on spinners, plastic worms. Striped bass are good on topwater, rattle traps, and spoons. White bass are fair. Channel and blue catfish are good.