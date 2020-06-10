■ BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.22 feet high. Black bass are good on jigs, Senkos, crankbaits and plastic worms in 8-15 feet near brushy coves, rocky shorelines, and docks. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are still working early in 2-6 feet in or near grass lines, and lily pads Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are excellent on earthworms, live bait, and blood bait in 4-12 feet.
■ CADDO: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 78-82 degrees; 1.30 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation in 2-6 feet fishing plastic creatures and frogs, topwater, and rattle baits. Crankbaits, bladed jigs, and TX rigged plastic worms in deeper water near structure are working as the day warms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 15-25 feet. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 6-15 feet.
■ FORK: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.07 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on plastic creatures, bladed jigs, and crankbaits near drop-offs, brush, grass lines, and points in 8-12 feet. White and yellow bass are excellent in the deeper water of main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-20 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 4-15 feet.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, flukes, frogs, topwater baits, and Carolina rigged creature baits in 5-15 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles 12-18 feet. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, blood bait and cut bait in 5-15 feet.
■ MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 0.09 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, and Texas rigged worms in 6-18 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-18 feet in timber and brush piles. Catfish are excellent on cut bait and earthworms in 3-15 feet.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 0.17 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with Topwaters, jigs, and worms work best working vegetation and man-made underwater structures. White bass are fair with minnows. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs alongside largemouths. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 79-81 degrees; 1.08 feet low. Black bass are excellent in their summer pattern of being successful early, late, and deeper during the daytime. Topwater has been great in shad colors, Carolina rigged worms, and square billed crankbait. Most bass are feeding on shad and crawfish. Striped bass remain fair in deep water. White bass are fair staying deep off points with mainly spoons. Crappie are good on shiners with the most success I’ve ever heard. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.