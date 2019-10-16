■ ATHENS: FAIR. Water clear to stained; 78-82 degrees; 1.12 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigs, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Largemouth bass have started moving in more traditional sping and fall patterns. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs with structure. All catfish are good on cutbait and stinkbait. Sunfish are good on earthworms.
■ BOB SANDLIN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 78-82 degrees; 1.09 feet low. Last week’s cold front helped with largemouth bass on topwater baits, and spinners with more coming to the surface in the past week. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around underwater structures. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
■ CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 76-80 degrees; 0.26 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits till noon. They transition to plastic worms and spinner baits in the afternoon. Crappie have been smaller and are fair on smaller minnows and jigs trolling brush. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.
■ FORK: GOOD. Water stained; 77-82 degrees; 1.85 feet low. Fall bass fishing is in full swing. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits, and topwaters. lunker fisherman continue to work around 10-15 feet of depth. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on prepared bait.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 80-82 degrees; 0.69 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater, swim baits and chatter baits. Crappie are slow. Sand bass are schooling. As the water cools the bite continues to be picking up. Catfish are fair on live, cut, and prepped baits.
■ MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 77-82 degrees; 3.06 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged creature baits and bladed jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around brush piles and creek channels. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, or prepped bait. Trot lines continue to pay off.
■ PALESTINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 78-81 degrees; 1.62 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms and crankbaits near the creek beds above the pipeline and moving to submerged edges. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows when you have manmade structures. Hybrid stripers are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs around the deeper water by the dam. Catfish are excellent on shad and chicken livers from dusk on throughout the night.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 79-81 degrees; 2.93 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, topwater and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good with live bait and cut bait.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 78-81 degrees; 7.16 feet low. Largemouth bass are being found in shallower water with topwater being the most successful. They remain fair on soft crankbait, spinners, plastic worms, jigs and propeller baits. Striped bass have been seen schooling and are good on topwater, rattle traps, and spoons. White bass are fair on spoons and small crankbaits. Sunfish are good on pellets, crickets, and jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait.
■ WRIGHT PATMAN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 80-82 degrees; 3.62 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with jigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and plastic worms. White bass have been hitting slabs and spoons in all water with regularity. Crappie are fair on jigs with man-made structure. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait.