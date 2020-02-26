■ Bob Sandlin: FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits- some moving to shallow cover- Crappie are fair with jigs and minnows in deeper water; historically, they will stack up on the river channel. Catfish are fair on cut bait and blood bait.
■ Caddo: FAIR. Water stained; 51-53 degrees; 2.65 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing in the creeks feeding the lake. Crappie are fair on smaller minnows and jigs fishing shallow gaps in vegetation and stumps. White bass are fair on small spinners in the open waters and points. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.
■ Fork: FAIR. Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 0.05 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits and chatter baits in warmer water in creeks. Pre-spawn bass activity near creeks and brush near the shoreline. White and yellow bass are fair in deep water under bait schools. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around structure 20-30’. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait.
■ Lake O’ the Pines: SLOW. Muddy; 48 degrees; 4.79 feet high. Largemouth bass are slow on Carolina Rigs and spinners. Some action near grass on the edge creek channels. Crappie are slow in 22 feet. Catfish are slow on blood bait and prepared bait.
■ Martin Creek: FAIR. Water stained; 58 degrees; 1.08 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on buzz baits, senkos-creature baits on flats around grass. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows Dirgin Bridge and R.R. trestle catfish slow on cut bait.
■ Sam Rayburn: GOOD. Water stained; 57-61 degrees; 0.39 feet low. Largemouth bass are good in shallower structure, slowly moving towards the spawn fishing crankbaits, worms, and spinners. White bass are fair on minnows on points and shallow structure. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs casting shallow structure and brush piles less than 10 feet. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
■ Toledo Bend: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 55-58 degrees; 2.95 feet low. The largemouth bass bite has been fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs moving to slightly shallower warm water. Striped bass are sporadic but increasing. White bass remain slow. Crappie are fair on minnows over brush piles or near structure in less than 8 feet of water. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
