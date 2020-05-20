■ BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 70-75 degrees; 0.72 feet high. Black bass are good on senkos, crankbaits, and finesse worms in 11-15 feet. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early in 2-7 feet. Crappie are fair. Catfish are good on earthworms, cut bait, and shiners in 6-15 feet.
■ CADDO: EXCELLENT. Water stained; 68-71 degrees; 1.41 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent in shallow water near trees and vegetation in 1-4 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and submerged structure. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 6-15 feet.
■ FORK: GOOD. Water stained; 71-75 degrees; 0.34 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on red, purple or black plastic worms, topwater and crankbaits near roadbeds, submerged structure, and points in 8-12 feet. White and yellow bass are good in the deeper water of main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-20 feet in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 8-20 feet.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 70-74 degrees; 0.56 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, flukes, frogs, topwater baits, and Carolina rigged creature baits in 5-15 feet. Crappie are good on black/chartreuse or blue/white jigs and minnows in the standing timber. Catfish are good on trotlines and juglines with nightcrawlers, shiners and cut bait.
■ MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 73 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, and Texas rigged worms in 6-18 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-18 feet in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and earthworms.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 73 degrees; 0.17 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in vegetation, and the man-made brush piles. White bass are fair with minnows suspending shallower than 20 feet along points. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs nearer shore. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.32 feet low. Largemouth bass remain good. White bass are fair on deep points fishing Alabama rigs. Crappie are good on minnows even after the front catching 40-50 a day. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
ASSOCIATED PRESS