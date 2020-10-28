BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water clear; 69 degrees; 0.78 feet low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, spinners, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 6-18 feet near brush, rocks, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, bridges in 15-25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12-25 feet near baited holes.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near grass beds, and weed lines working jerk baits and skirted jigs in 3-5 feet. Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines.
Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber edges. White bass are good on slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait, live bait, and nightcrawlers in 7-20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 1.98 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, crankbaits, and spinners near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points, and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows in 18-25 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 12-24 feet.
LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 0.05 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms, skirted jigs, and crankbaits in 8-24 feet. Crappie are good on minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel, bridges, and brush piles in 15-28 feet. Catfish are fair with cut bait or punch bait.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 2.29 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, crankbaits, and wacky worms in 8-18 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 12-28 feet in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait in 12-25 feet.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 72 degrees; 0.30 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair working Texas-rigged worms, jigs, and small crankbaits near boat docks, drop-offs, lily pads, and rocks. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around bridges and timber in 15-25 feet. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait, A-rigs, and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver, and cut bait.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 73 degrees; 3.79 feet low. Largemouth bass continue to be good in shallow water with structure like vegetation, creeks, and timber. Fish topwater, spinners, and crankbait. White bass are fair, still looking deep and moving a bit further out towards mid-lake. Crappie are good on jigs staying in close proximity to their structure. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: GOOD. Water stained; 69-73 degrees; 3.89 feet low. Black bass are good as we are starting to catch shallow and deep on crankbait, large worms, and topwater. The shallow bite is at 2-8 feet. The deep bite is 24-32 feet. White bass are fair and feeding midday or on brush piles. Crappie are excellent. Most are suspended in the man-made brush piles about 12-13 feet down man-made brush piles in 25-28 feet. Use live shiners, but there are conditions when they want a crappie jig (that is, behind a cold front). Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
