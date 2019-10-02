AUSTIN (AP) — The weekly fishing report as compiled by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department:
■ BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits at sunrise and deeper crankbaits during the day. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are good on jigs. Catfish are fair with live prepped and bait.
■ CADDO: GOOD TO FAIR. Water stained; 83-88 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits, plastic worms, and spinner baits. Crappie are fair on smaller minnows and jigs in deeper than normal water. Catfish are fair on stink, cut and live bait.
■ FORK: FAIR. Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.31 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on deep diving plastic worms, spinnerbaits, crankbaits and topwaters. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man-made structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-86 degrees; 0.14 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, top water frogs, and shad colored fluke pads are starting to show up on the north end, which means the biting will start to improve. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 12-15 feet of water. Catfish are fair on prepped and cut bait.
■ MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 2.54 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, deeper crankbaits, and bladed jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, or prepped bait.
■ PALESTINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 1.35 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, and crankbaits near the creeks. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Hybrid striper are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on shad and chicken livers.
■ RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 2.66 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on medium to deep depth crankbaits, spinners and topwater poppers. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows with larger piles in no deeper than 20 feet of water. White bass and hybrid striper are fair on slabs in the lower lake. Catfish are good on stink bait, livers, and cut bait.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 86-89 degrees; 1.96 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms. Some success with largemouth on top waters early & late. White bass are fair on minnows and Alabama rigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good with live bait and cut bait.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 6.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on soft plastic worms, jigs and topwaters. Striped bass are fair on topwater, rattle traps and spoons. White bass are fair on spoons. Sunfish are good on crickets and jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait, and stink bait.
■ WRIGHT PATMAN: FAIR. Water stained to muddy; 82-89 degrees; 0.30 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with jigs, spinner baits, crankbaits, and plastic worms. White bass have been hitting most baits with regularity. Crappie are fair on jigs with structure. Catfish are good on cut, live bait and stink bait.