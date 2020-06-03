■ BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 79-85 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Black bass are good on senkos, crankbaits, and finesse worms in 8-15 feet. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early in 2-7 feet in or near grass and lily pads Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on earthworms, cut bait, and shiners in 6-15 feet.
■ CADDO: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 76-81 degrees; 1.53 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation in 1-4 feet fishing plastic creatures, frogs, topwater, and rattle baits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and submerged structure. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait.
■ FORK: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.17 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, topwater and crankbaits near roadbeds, submerged structure. White and yellow bass are excellent in the deeper water of main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in 12-20 feet in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 80-85 degrees; 0.86 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, flukes, frogs, topwater baits, and Carolina rigged creature baits in 5-15 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles 12-18 feet. Catfish are good on trotlines and juglines with nightcrawlers, shiners and cut bait in 8-15 feet.
■ MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 83 degrees; 0.01 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, and Texas rigged worms in 6-18 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-18 feet in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and earthworms in 3-15 feet.
■ PALESTINE: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 0.27 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working Texas rigged craws, swimbaits, and crankbaits. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows around bridges and marinas in 12-25 feet. Hybrid stripers are very good on slabs and live bait. White bass are excellent on swimbaits and slabs in 25-45 feet. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are excellent on cut shad, chicken livers, and prepared baits.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 73 degrees; 0.07 feet low. Largemouth bass remain good in man-made brush piles and moving along points. Use rigged worms, long-tailed jigs, and spinners. White bass are fair with minnows suspended over brush deep. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs nearer shore. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 78-80 degrees; 0.16 feet low. Black bass are good, moving deeper and using more crankbaits than before. Striped bass remain fair in deep water. White bass are fair, staying deep off points mainly with spoons. Crappie are good on minnows moving deeper as well. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
■ TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 81 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Black bass are good on Carolina rigged creature baits and worms, bladed spinners and crankbaits fishing dock structures and brushy shorelines in 6-18 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and timber. Catfish are excellent on blood bait and live bait. White bass are excellent in 25-40 feet on swimbaits and slabs.
■ WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water stained; 79 degrees; 9.15 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, TX rigged worms and jerk baits in 4-16 feet. White bass are good on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near structure and brush piles in 15 feet. Catfish are excellent on cut bait, live bait, and blood bait.
