BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.04 feet high. Black bass are good on swimbaits, jigs, chatter baits, and plum or purple-colored plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12-25 feet.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.86 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on prepared bait.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.52 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms. White and yellow bass are good in deeper water. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 18-25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.
LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.53 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, plastic grubs, bladed spinners. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water clear; 87 degrees; 0.68 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair. Crappie are fair. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-25 feet.
SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 1.25 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair. White bass are fair. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 83 degrees; 1.36 feet low. Black bass are good fishing topwater, and above points. Striped bass are on and off. White bass are good in the depths of points and creeks. Crappie are fair. Catfish are fair on stinkbait.
