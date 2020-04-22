ASSOCIATED PRESS
■ BOB SANDLIN: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 67-72 degrees; 0.77 feet high. Black bass are excellent on square billed crankbaits, plastic lizards, and topwater baits in shallow (1-3 feet) and deeper (7-12 feet) water. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in creeks fishing 1-2 feet with fish caught in 12-20 feet around brush piles and submerged structure. Catfish are excellent on cut bait in 6-18 feet.
■ CADDO: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 67-71 degrees; 2.06 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent in shallow water spawning in trees and cover in 1-4 feet fishing plastic darker colored creatures, frogs, and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and submerged structure. White bass are good on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 8-18 feet.
■ FORK: GOOD Water lightly stained; 63-66 degrees. Largemouth bass are excellent on plastic lizards, topwater, and chatter baits and frogs for spawning fish in shallow areas with some fish holding on post-spawn areas such as roadbeds, submerged structure, and points in 8-12 feet. White and yellow bass are good deeper water off main lake points and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 10-20 feet.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 66 degrees; 6.03 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, topwater baits and Texas rigged creature baits in shallow coves for spawning fish and 8-14 feet for post-spawn bass. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in the timber areas 14-24 feet. Catfish are excellent on cut bait and blood bait in 10-16 feet of water.
■ MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 68 degrees; 0.21 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, and Texas rigged worms in shallow coves 4-12 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-18 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait in 6-15 feet.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 73 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Largemouth bass remain good on points, in submerged vegetation, and shallow nests. Topwater has been the most improved bait. White bass are fair with minnows. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs catching limits. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.31 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with vegetative cover. Striped bass are fair on humps and deep water. White bass are fair similar to largemouth locations. Crappie are good on minnows in structure. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait. Louisiana is not allowing fishing due to Covid-19, so ensure your trip is on the Texas side of Toledo Bend.