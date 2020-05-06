■ BOB SANDLIN: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.24 feet high. Black bass are excellent on square billed crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in creeks. Catfish are excellent on cut bait in 6-18 feet.
■ CADDO: EXCELLENT. Water stained; 68-71 degrees; 1.65 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent in shallow water in trees and cover. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait.
■ FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 69-72 degrees; 0.17 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, topwater and chatter baits. White and yellow bass are fair. Crappie are fair. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 72 degrees; 1.30 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, flukes, frogs, topwater baits, and Carolina rigged creature baits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers in 2-8 feet.
■MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 71 degrees; 0.05 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait in 6-15 feet.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 73 degrees; 1.08 feet high. Largemouth bass are good moving a bit deeper than expected on drops. White bass are fair. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
■TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 71 degrees; 0.10 feet high. Largemouth bass remain good with shad spawning on the Texas islands. Striped bass are fair. White bass are fair. Crappie are good on minnows. The crappie are suspended 14-15 feet from the surface. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.