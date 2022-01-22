NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 16 points and No. 5 Baylor won its 14th straight game away from home.
LJ Cryer added 14 points and Matthew Mayer had 12 for the Bears (17-2, 5-2 Big 12). The defending national champions bounced back to win both games this week after losing at home to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State the previous week.
Umoja Gibson scored 13 points and Elijah Harkless added 12 for the Sooners (12-7, 2-5), who committed 25 turnovers. Oklahoma lost its fourth straight after a promising start that saw the Sooners nearly crack the AP Top 25.
No. 10 Houston 79, East Carolina 36
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as No. 10 Houston won its ninth game in a row and 36thth straight at home.
Edwards scored 17 first-half points as the Cougars (17-2, 6-0 American) built a 44-14 halftime lead. Edwards, who finished with six 3-pointers, has scored at least 23 points in each of the last three games and made at least six 3-pointers. Josh Carlton added 14 points and nine rebounds for Houston.
The Cougars are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1983-84 season.
Tristen Newton finished with 14 points and six rebounds for East Carolina (11-7, 2-4), which set school records for fewest field goals with eight and lowest field goal percentage at 16%.
No. 11 Villanova 85, Georgetown 74
WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 28 points and Justin Moore added 19 as No. 11 Villanova beat the Hoyas for the 17th time in 20 meetings.
Gillespie connected on 6 of 9 3-pointers, including four in the second half for the Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East).
Jermaine Samuels had 18 points for Villanova, which avoided back-to-back losses after dropping a rare home game to Marquette on Wednesday.
Collin Holloway led Georgetown (6-10, 0-5) with a career-high 25 points and Dante Harris added 17. Georgetown has lost six straight and has started Big East play with five straight losses for the first time in program history.
No. 24 Tennessee 64, No. 13 LSU 50
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 16 points as No. 24 Tennessee handed No. 13 LSU its third straight loss.
Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) opened with a 14-0 run spanning more than six minutes. After leading by five at halftime, the Vols started the second half with an 8-2 spurt.
Vescovi hit 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first half and finished 5 of 11. Uros Plavsic was physical inside with 12 points and six rebounds.
Tari Eason had 16 points, Brandon Murrray 15 and Eric Gaines 10 for LSU (15-4, 3-4), which defeated the Vols by 12 points two weeks ago.
TCU 59, No. 15 Iowa State 44
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 23 points on 11-of-17 shooting as Texas Christian held the No. 15 Cyclones to their lowest point total in the 50-year history of Hilton Coliseum.
The previous low was 45 points against Tennessee in 2018.
Iowa State (14-5, 2-5 Big 12) struggled to get much going offensively, hitting just 31% of its shots and committing 11 turnovers. Izaiah Brockington led the Cyclones with 19 points and 12 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season.
Iowa State used a 10-0 run to pull within 36-33 in the second half, but Baugh connected on a pair of jumpers to give the Horned Frogs (13-3, 3-2) a 46-33 lead with 10:01 remaining.
No. 18 Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 65
LUBBOCK (AP) — Terrence Shannon scored a season-high 23 points with a go-ahead three-point play as No. 18 Texas Tech remained undefeated in 12 games at home.
Kevin Obanor added 18 points and Bryson Williams had 13 for Texas Tech (15-4, 5-2). Taz Sherman led West Virginia with 21 points.
After West Virginia took its only lead in the second half on a 3-pointer by Sherman with 6:21 left, Shannon’s three-point play on the ensuing possession put the Red Raiders up 56-54. That layup when being fouled was part of Shannon making his last four field goal attempts, including back-to-back 3-pointers that extended the margin to 65-56, and a slam dunk with 1:12 left after the last of West Virginia’s 17 turnovers.
It was the 1,300th college game coached by Bob Huggins, who is in his 40th season overall. He is 323-176 with the Mountaineers (13-5, 2-4 Big 12), who have lost three consecutive games — all to Top 25 opponents.
No. 23 Texas 56, Oklahoma State 51
AUSTIN (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 14 points and made two free throws with five seconds remaining as No. 23 Texas snapped a two-game losing streak.
The Longhorns (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) won despite going more than 10 minutes without scoring in the first half. They were coming off losses to No. 15 Iowa State and Kansas State.
Tre Mitchell scored 12 for Texas, including a bank shot in the lane with 56 seconds left. Timmy Allen had 11 points and eight rebounds. Courtney Ramey added 10 points, including a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining.
Bryce Thompson scored a career-best 20 for Oklahoma State (10-8, 3-4), including a layup with six seconds left before Carr’s free throws. But he couldn’t carry OSU through a second half in which it shot 32% and made nine turnovers.