Planning to follow a trendy diet like keto in 2020 or simply want to eat right? There’s good news — grilling can be a great option for you to kickstart eating healthier in the new year. Indeed, the American Heart Association recommends it.
“Grilling is a year-round way of life, bringing together family and friends,” says Jeff Thiessen, president of Pit Boss Grills. “Luckily, those watching their diets can still get healthy foods with the fun and flavor of a backyard barbecue.”
Use these tips to make healthier meals prepared on the grill:
You can add exciting and bold flavor to any recipe using seasoning mixtures. Spice up foods like veggies or lean meats with seasoned rubs or marinades for amazing flavor without all the calories.
Round out recipes by including fresh vegetables. For the best flavor and highest nutritional value, look for locally-grown produce. Vegetables make an excellent addition to any meal as grilled kabobs or chopped up and tossed in your favorite chili.
A healthy diet is a versatile diet. Look for a grill offering multiple cooking options, including baking, roasting and smoking.
For a delicious spin on a favorite barbecue classic, try this Healthy Hawaiian Pulled Pork, right from the Pit Boss playbook.
2 cups aloe leaf juice
1 teaspoon coriander, ground
2 teaspoons cracked pepper
1 teaspoon cumin
Dash of salt
4-6 garlic cloves
1 3-inch ginger, fresh
1-2 limes
4 cups no sodium added chicken bone broth
1/4 cup olive oil
4 teaspoons paprika
6-8 pounds pork shoulder/butt
1/2 sweet onion
2 packets Truvia
2 tablespoons Truvia Nectar
Set grill to “smoke.” Once the pot catches, turn the grill up to 300 degrees F. Make sure your flame broiler is closed, you’ll want to use indirect heat.
Add spices to a bowl. Set aside.
Grate ginger into a separate “wet ingredients” bowl. Mince garlic cloves and dice onions into the same bowl. Juice limes and add chicken bone broth, aloe leaf juice, Truvia and Truvia Nectar. Mix and set bowl aside.
Add the oil to your Pit Boss Cast Iron Roasting Pan and coat the bottom and sides. Place pork inside.
Coat pork with dry rub.
Pour wet ingredients around the pork. Cover with lid and set on the grill.
Check every couple hours, basting if needed. When internal temperature reaches 195 degrees F (after 6-8 hours), it should easily start to pull apart. Don’t pull apart the whole shoulder yet.
Remove roasting pan from grill and set aside for 1 hour. Remove lid to help speed cooling.
Once cooled, shred pork into a separate bowl, removing fat. If adding marinade for additional flavor, skim fat off the top and discard.
Pair with fresh grilled veggies, delicious fruit or make tacos or salads, and voila!
By following the keys to healthy grilling, you can create guilt-free meals in 2020.