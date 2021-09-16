For the past nine years, New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview and Gilmer have actively served its communities though service during "For The City Sunday."
This year they are changing it up. Now called “For the City Serve Day,” the event will begin with a rally at 8 a.m. Saturday, where each campus will charge hundreds of members to go and be the light of Jesus through service.
New Beginnings Baptist Church will serve through projects in Gregg, Upshur and Harrison counties.
“God has called us to serve our communities for the purpose of engaging the world around us," said Todd Kaunitz, lead pastor of the Longview campus. "There's no greater way that we could show the community who we are, as the people of God than by meeting the felt needs of those around us.”
Kaunitz said the event will provide opportunities in both Gilmer and Longview to partner with local ministries and organizations through various community projects.
"Through this, we will be able to mobilize several hundred people into the community in the name of Jesus to show our community the love of Christ," he said.
Matt Darby, lead pastor of the Gilmer campus said, “If you know anything about New Beginnings, you know that we love to serve our city and this is one of the greatest and most impactful events that we do all year."
Areas of community service during "For The City Serve Day" include home construction, city beautification, gardening and community outreach.
George Willis, pastor of Missions and Pastoral Care at New Beginnings, is working with the city of Longview to identify areas that need service so that "For The City Serve Day" is as successful as possible.
“You do not want to miss this day to go and serve our city," Willis said. "New Beginnings loves our community. Come join us in serving.”