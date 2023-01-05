Longview football players have a history of finding their way to places that need their services, and the latest example is Malcolm Kelly’s role in TCU’s improbable run to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Kelly was a wide receiver standout in the early 2000’s, and eventually leaned on his past playing experience to successfully transition to coaching in the mid-2010s and develop players at his former position during his current role as a TCU assistant head coach and outside receivers coach.
“I’m able to see some things differently since I’ve actually played the position, so that obviously helps a lot,” Kelly said of his ability to connect and prepare current TCU receivers. “The guys probably lock in a little bit more to what I’m saying because they understand that I’ve done everything that they’re trying to do. I try to coach my guys the way that I was coached and the way I wanted to be coached. That’s been a recipe for success so far.”
The former Longview wideout produced 27 catches for 826 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2003, and followed that up with 29 receptions for 638 yards and nine scores during his senior season in 2004. He ultimately finished his high school career as a two-time first-team all-state football player.
Kelly not only made a name for himself during his playing days at Longview, but the experiences he was a part of also impacted how he coaches today.
“You understand that Longview has the reputation around the state as being a hard-nosed football team that is going to scrap until the end,” said Kelly. “Those were our practices. That part of the game, the tenacity, I learned from Coach [John] King. You [also] have to be yourself at all times.”
The lifetime Lobo eventually signed with The University of Oklahoma, and gave the Sooners 144 receptions, 2,285 yards and 21 touchdowns between his three college campaigns in 2005, 2006 and 2007. He appeared on the All-Big 12 first-team twice, and was named a Freshman All-American.
Kelly then declared for the 2008 NFL Draft, and the Washington Redskins selected him with the 51st pick. He produced 28 career receptions and 365 career receiving yards by the end of the 2009 season.
Following short careers in the NFL and private business, he decided to return to football because he still had a craving for the sport. He started climbing the coaching ladder when he served in a quality control role at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2016, and was promoted from graduate assistant to analyst during his tenure at the University of Houston between 2017 and 2018.
He eventually found his way to TCU in 2019, and has contributed to the rise of a college football program from two five-win seasons and one six-win campaign to this year’s 13-1 breakout record. He also helped navigate uncharted waters during a major coaching change that saw the departure of longtime program figurehead Gary Patterson in 2021, and the hiring of current head coach Sonny Dykes.
“There was no doubt that he was going to be successful,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of Kelly. “He just has a good head on his shoulders, and is a people person and genuine. He can relate to people, and has a great mind for football and a great work ethic. I’m not surprised to see him go up the rank.”
The TCU Horned Frogs won all 12 of their regular season games in 2022, became the first Texas team to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, and upset second-ranked Michigan in last Saturday’s 51-45 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl win to advance to the final game of the year. Their only slip-up was a 31-28 Big 12 Championship Game overtime loss against Kansas State on December 3.
“It’s been really special,” Kelly said of TCU’s march to the national title game. “We had a couple down years. You go through a coaching change, and you don’t know what to expect. We were hoping for the best. We knew we had pieces here to be successful, and we had talented players. For it all to come together like this, it’s pretty remarkable.”
TCU has defied odds all season. With Kelly’s help, the Horned Frogs will try to finish off their magical run against defending national champion and top-ranked Georgia during Monday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium, and earn their third football national title since the 1935 campaign, and first since 1938.
“We’re trying to approach every game the same,” Kelly said of the team’s continued mindset during the week’s national championship preparation. “This is the biggest game of the season. Coaching is the same, practices are the same, we keep the same routine, and we don’t switch things up. And having our guys focused on making sure that we’re the best version of ourselves when we get to the game. If we do that, the chips will fall as they may.”