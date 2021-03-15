FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2012 file photo, U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey speaks about her resistance to poetry as a young girl and now wanting to develop a national discussion on poetry and its relevance to society and place at Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss. Former Mississippi and U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey and others will be honored with Mississippi Humanities Council awards, with a ceremony being held online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 Public Humanities Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. March 26 on the Humanities Council’s Facebook and YouTube channels. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)