The postseason football honors continued to roll in for the Kilgore College Rangers on Tuesday with the announcement of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Football All-America teams.
Four Rangers - running back Donerio Davenport, offensive lineman Wallace Unamba, defensive lineman Derrick Martin and return specialist Willie McCoy - were named to the first team following KC's 8-4 season.
Davenport, who was named the offensive Most Valuable Player in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, had 18 total touchdowns during the 2022 season for the Rangers. He carried 176 times for 1,064 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 152 yards and a TD.
Unamba, an honorable mention All-America pick as a freshman a year ago, again anchored a Kilgore offensive line that helped the Rangers average 357.3 yards (202.8 rushing, 154.6 passing) and 35.3 points per game this past season.
Martin, who shared Most Valuable Player honors in the SWJCFC, recorded 49 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks.
McCoy, a dangerous runner (13 carries, 159 yards) and receiver (35 catches, 682 yards, 5 TD) was the first team return specialist after averaging 37.3 yards on 12 kickoff returns and 19.3 yards on seven punt returns. He scored four return touchdowns - two on kickoff returns and two on punt returns.
Northeastern Oklahoma defensive back Kendel Dolby (first team), Trinity Valley kicker Jake Caster (first team), Trinity Valley receiver (second team), Navarro linebacker (second team), Navarro quarterback Dane Jentsch (honorable mention), Tyler tight end Owen Olsen (honorable mention), Trinity Valley offensive lineman Artis Hall (honorable mention), Navarro linebacker Caimyn Layne (honorable mention) and Trinity Valley defensive back Channing Canada (honorable mention) were other SWJCFC players earning a spot on the All-America list.
Kilgore won the SWJCFC title after entering the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and knocking off No. 1 Trinity Valley (38-10) and New Mexico Military (38-12).
The Rangers earned a spot in the Heart of Texas Bowl, falling 28-24 to Butler (Kansas).