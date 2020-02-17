In this Friday, Feb 7, 2020 photo, people arrive from Wuhan, China, aboard a chartered Boeing 747 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. U.S. officials on Thursday, Feb. 13, announced the country's 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus — an evacuee from China who had been transported on this flight and was under quarantine in Texas. The patient is now in isolation at a hospital and was reported in stable condition. (Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)