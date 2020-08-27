FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. Carlson is being criticized for suggesting that no one should be surprised by the killing of two demonstrators during social unrest in Kenosha, Wis. Authorities “stood back and watched Kenosha burn,” he said on Fox News Channel on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2020. “So are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)