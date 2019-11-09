SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil — Freed from his cell, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told thousands of jubilant supporters Saturday that the left can take back Brazil's presidency in the 2022 election.
Dressed in a black blazer and T-shirt, da Silva spoke from a stage outside the union near Sao Paulo that he once led and that served as the base for his political career. The crowd of red-clad supporters cheered and waved flags.
"We are going to do a lot of fighting. Fighting is not one day on, then three months off, then back. Fighting is every day," said da Silva, a 74-year-old who promised to bring the energy of a 30-year-old to the streets.
In his 45-minute speech, he spoke briefly of conservative President Jair Bolsonaro, who won the 2018 election after da Silva's corruption conviction barred him from running. Da Silva said Brazilians must accept the results of the democratic election and work to defeat the "ultra-right" in 2022.
He also called for solidarity with fellow South American countries and lambasted U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his border wall plan is unacceptable and aimed at keeping out poor people.
"Trump should resolve Americans' problems and not bother Latin Americans. He wasn't elected to be the world's sheriff," said da Silva, who in a Twitter post Friday backed U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.
Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a person can be jailed only after all appeals to higher courts have been exhausted. Da Silva was released the next day, after 19 months imprisonment.