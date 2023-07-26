TYLER — Cyril Bouniol won a national golf championship while attending Abilene Christian University and now the Frenchman hopes to win the state title in his adopted home state.
Bouniol, the tall linkster from Laloubere, France, leads the $200,000 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open after Wednesday’s second round at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
The golfer, who resides in Willow Park — a community west of Fort Worth, carded a 5-under 65 in the second round for a 36-hole total of 11-under 129. He had a 64 in the first round.
He leads by two strokes over David Meyers of Bee Cave (67-64—131). Meyers, a native of Johannesburg, South Africa, was two-time NAIA All-America at Oklahoma City University.
This is Bouniol’s second straight year to play in the Texas State Open and his third overall. After playing collegiately at ACU, and graduating in 2011, Bouniol began working his way up the ranks of the professional golf world. He has made over 40 career starts across the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamérica and PGA Tour China. He currently has conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour.
“Everything was good just like yesterday,” Bouniol said. “I feel like this is a golf course where you’ve got six to eight shots where you’ve got to step up and hit them. There are no bailouts, especially on the par threes.“Tomorrow, [I will] just go out there and try to execute every shot the best I can. I know that when I do that I definitely have the game to go low and then win golf tournaments.”
Bouniol has just two bogeys in two rounds, along with 12 birdies, six each day. He had four birdies (Nos. 13, 14, 16, 18) on the back nine on Wednesday.
Bouniol, who plays out of Shady Oaks Country Club, won NCAA Division II medalist honors in 2010 while playing for ACU. He is a 35-year-old with a young son. Bouniol was tied with four others after Tuesday’s first round.
Meyers had eight birdies in the second round.
Matthew Watkins, an amateur from Heath, and Shawn Lu from Dallas made notable movements up the leaderboard. Watkins, the 2021 Low-Amateur who attends the University of New Mexico, moved 20 spots up the leaderboard, while second year professional Lu sprung 50 spots. Lu fired the lowest round of the championship, 31-31–62. Watkins and Lu are currently tied for third at 8-under-par.
Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst, was hopeful of making the cut in his sixth appearance at The Cascades, but it was not to be. Romo had a better second round with a 2-over 72 after this first round of 4-over 74. He finished at 6-over 146, tying for 103. He was 110 coming in to the second 18.
Locally, Tyler’s Chapman Herwood is tied for 15th at 4-under 136, while Bullard’s Blake Elliott and Lufkin’s Sam Fidone are tied for 18th at 3-under 137.
Fifty-six golfers made the cut, which was at even 140.
The third round is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday with the final round on Friday.
The tournament features two additional divisions, Low Amateur and Low PGA Professional.
The event is free and open to the public. Park at Mewbourne Field on the All Saints Episcopal School campus and shuttles will bring fans to the course.
The 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open is a 72-hole stroke play event and consists of 156 professionals and amateurs. The field is made up of exempt players as well as successful qualifiers. The winner will take home $40,000.
This is M&P Group’s first year as the title sponsor after signing a multi-year agreement with the Northern Texas PGA. The Championship is presented by Joyce Crane and supported by Austin Bank, Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Energy Weldfab, Jucys Hamburgers and Patterson Tyler.