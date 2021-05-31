Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.