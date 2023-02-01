Pine Tree will leave a mark on the Missouri Southern State University football program over the next couple of years because Jonathon Fuller and Amare Gary became Lions during Wednesday afternoon’s national signing day ceremony at the high school library.
“They’re great kids, and they’re great players,” Pine Tree head football coach Jason Bachman said of the main reason why Fuller and Gary deserve this college opportunity. “They’ve been playing a long time. If you watch any of our film and you’ve been to any of our games, you have seen one and six make a lot of plays. It’s not a coincidence that someone else wants them to make plays for them.”
Fuller excelled as a receiver during his high school career at Pine Tree, and produced 54 receptions, 892 yards and nine touchdowns in a 10-game senior season, so he’s expected to contribute on the offensive side when he joins his next program.
“I’m going to work,” said Fuller. “I want to get my name out there. I want to really go out there and shine.”
Gary, who had 24 tackles and two interceptions this past season, is expected to play in the secondary once he suits up for Missouri Southern, so he can boost the Lions’ defensive unit.
“Getting to play college football, that’s been a dream of mine,” said Gary. “The coaches there, I like them better than all the other coaches I talked to. When I went down to the campus, it was also cool.”
Missouri Southern State University is based in Joplin, Missouri, and is a NCAA Division II member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. It faces Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Lincoln University (Missouri), Missouri Western State University, Northeastern State University, Northwest Missouri State University, Pittsburg State University, The University of Central Oklahoma, University of Central Missouri, University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Washburn University in the MIAA football race.