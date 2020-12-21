NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chicago’s South Side comes alive through the writings of Gabriel Bump’s debut novel, “Everywhere You Don’t Belong,” which has earned him recognition as the 2020 winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.
The nationally acclaimed award, which recognizes outstanding work from African American fiction writers, is in its 14th year and comes with a $15,000 prize given by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Bump will receive the award in a virtual ceremony Jan. 28.
“When I got the call, I spent a couple of minutes making sure they were serious and I wasn’t being pranked,” Bump told The Associated Press. “It’s a surreal moment in another surreal year.”
Bump said many of his favorite authors have won the award, including last year’s winner, Bryan Washington.
“These are people I really look up to and to be included with them for this recognition is still incredible to me,” Bump said.
“Everywhere You Don’t Belong” chronicles the coming-of-age of Claude McKay Love, a young man living with his grandmother in the 1990s. Love deals with typical issues — love, neighborhood violence, peer pressure — as he tries to determine his life’s path and a place to safely “belong.”
“Emotionally,” Bump said, “there’s a lot of me in this book. What’s happening to the characters on the inside I pulled from myself and put on the page. But the events surrounding that I wanted to make up into this fantastical weird world.”