NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff pumping her fists and screaming “Come on!” to celebrate a Grand Slam victory is already becoming a regular occurrence. At just 15, she’s now the youngest player to reach the U.S. Open’s third round since 1996, quickly proving her captivating run to Week 2 at Wimbledon was no fluke.
And what a showdown comes next: Gauff will face No. 1 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday.
“This is just the beginning, I promise,” Gauff told an appreciative crowd that chanted her name at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Thursday during a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over Timea Babos of Hungary.
“I was tested a lot. I think we were both just testing each other,” Gauff said after her second three-set tussle this week. “If I didn’t win that last point, maybe she would have won the match.”
The Floridian is putting together another captivating run, just like she did on the way to the fourth round at the All England Club last month in her Grand Slam debut.
Another young American woman is making Slam waves, too: Taylor Townsend, 23, whose pure, raw emotion came through after she delivered one last crisp forehand volley to complete her 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) upset of two-time major champion Simona Halep.
Townsend, a qualifier ranked 116th, clenched her fists, raised her arms and yelled, “Yes! Yes!” before patting her heart. Moments later, Townsend’s voice cracked and tears began to flow as she told fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium, “It’s been a long journey. Just haven’t been able to get over the hump.”
Townsend pulled off the biggest victory of her up-and-down career with an entertaining, net-rushing, serve-and-volleying brand of lefty tennis against former No. 1 Halep.
Gauff, meanwhile, covered the court so well, tracking down shot after shot from Babos, running so fast and so fearlessly that she ended up face-down on court after falling.
She also pounded serves at up to 118 mph, recording nine aces, and mixed in drop shots to great effect.
“A 15-year-old girl with power on the serve like this — I wish I had that when I was younger,” said Babos, a 26-year-old ranked 112th in singles and seeded No. 1 in doubles. “If she continues like this, it’s definitely a very bright future.”