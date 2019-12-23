In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, photograph, Colorado Springs, Colo., council members Yolanda Avila and Andres Pico are shown in a city office in Colorado Springs, Colo. Hispanic voters are heavily Democratic but Hispanic men are more likely to vote Republican than Hispanic women. This gender gap is roughly the same size as the one among white voters. Avila and Pico are friends who sit next to each other on the Colorado Springs' city council. But politically the two couldn't be further apart, Avila is a durable Democrat and Pico an unflinching Republican. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)