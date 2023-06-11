General Motors will invest $500 million into upgrades at its massive Arlington assembly plant to continue building future internal combustion engines for SUVs.
John Urbanic, Arlington plant executive director, said this past week that the investment will help the plant “sustain and maintain current staffing levels.” The plant’s 5,400 employees assemble the automaker’s highly-profitable and largest SUVs – the Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.
“The majority of the investment is to upgrade inside the four walls of the existing building,” Urbancic said. Upgrades include new equipment for the plant’s metal stamping, body shop and general assembly areas.
Since 2013, GM has put $1.4 billion into keeping the plant up-to-date. Built in 1954, the sprawling 5.75 million square feet facility cranks out some of the company’s most profitable vehicles. In March, more than 34,000 vehicles rolled off its assembly lines, setting a 70-year record for the most vehicles produced in a month in North Texas.
GM has an ambitious goal of becoming an almost entirely electric vehicle company by 2035. It has said it plans to invest $35 billion by 2025 to fuel that change.
“Our company leaders have been very transparent about what is the vision of General Motors over the next 15 to 20 years,” Urbanic said. “(Internal combustion engine) vehicles play a critical role in enabling what our longer-term vision is. Our Arlington assembly and our products, the Tahoe, Yukon, Denali and Escalade, all play a key role in attaining that vision.”
The company plans to continue selling gas and diesel vehicles to assist in funding its emerging EV business. Pickups and SUVs now make up 90% of GM’s U.S. sales, according to Bloomberg Intelligence research.
Earlier this week, GM announced a $1 billion investment in two plants in Flint, Mich., that make its heavy-duty pickups.
Urbanic said the Arlington investment “helps clarify what we’ve already disclosed as what our long-term plan is and made it very clear on what we need to do to get there. This is a step moving us in that direction.”
However, he wouldn’t address whether the recently announced all-electric Escalade will be made in Arlington. Late last month, GM said the full-size luxury SUV is getting a battery-electric powertrain that will be revealed “later this year,” without providing additional details.
Mayor Jim Ross said he hopes GM continues to invest in Arlington.
“We have such tremendous momentum behind GM. We have a wonderful product with these SUVs, a city that cares about these folks and a great company,” Ross said. “GM is going to be around for a while in Arlington. This is going to take us well into the next couple of decades.”
GM said its investment is contingent on reaching incentive deals with local governments. The amount of incentives GM wants wasn’t disclosed.