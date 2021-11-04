The city of Big Sandy has issued a boil water notice for residents, and Big Sandy ISD has canceled classes after an overnight water line break.
According to a statement from the district, Big Sandy ISD does not have enough bottled water for students throughout the day.
“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students, all classes will be canceled for the day,” a statement on the district’s Facebook page said. “School will resume tomorrow morning.”
The city said in a message posted just after midnight on its Facebook page that the water line break stems from a fire hydrant that was run over near Wildcat Drive and Gilmer Street.
The boil water notice applies to all residents. The city will release an update Friday morning.