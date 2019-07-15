Longview now has one fewer restaurants specializing in Cajun food.
Booshay’s Bayour Cafe announced today on Facebook that it is now closed.
Brett Edmonds opened the restaurant along with his business partner, Chad Armstrong, in February 2018 at 1217 block of McCann Road in the former Bootlegger Grill. Prior to that, the building housed McCann Grill.
Booshay’s served Cajun dishes, including jambalaya, etoufee, chicken and sausage gumbo, fried catfish and oysters.
The food from Booshay’s will still be available through Booshay’s Catering.
The Facebook post announcing the closure also read, “We look forward to serving you for all of your catering needs,” and advised readers to visit them at the Great Texas Balloon Race.