3:15 p.m.: Spring Hill ISD will remain closed through March 27. Find the statement. Read the statement here.
3:08 p.m.: White Oak ISD will remain closed through March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic. All school events, UIL activities and trips will be suspended during that time. Read the statement here.
2:37 p.m.: Longview Christian School has canceled classes and extracurricular activities through March 22.
2:34 p.m.: Pine Tree ISD has canceled classes and all school events until March 30 due to the spread of the new coronavirus. More information is here.
1:40 p.m.: Kilgore College will extend spring break through next week, March 16 to March 20. Afterward, classes will resume remotely through the end of the spring 2020 semester.
1:35 p.m.: Jury duty and all jury trials at the Gregg County Courthouse have been canceled through March 31 as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt announced the move on Friday.
The judges of Gregg County, he said, also will not conduct large docket calls or non-essential in-person hearings.
Stoudt said the Gregg County Courthouse would remain open during this period, but he said the public is encouraged to avoid visiting the courthouse unless it is necessary. Find more information about changes at the courthouse here.
12:56 p.m.: Texas State Technical College has extended spring break trough March 29 for all campuses. Online classes will continue as scheduled.
12:45 p.m.: Trinity School of Texas will be closed next week (March 16 to 20) for faculty and staff to prepare for future (remote) teaching in the event of an extended closure. Find the full statement from the school here.
12:18 p.m.: Longview ISD will keep all campuses and offices closed through March 27. Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume March 30. Find more information here.
***
Cities, organizations and schools are changing plans due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus in East Texas, including Longview ISD announcing Friday that the district would be closed through March 27.
We are gathering those changes here.
To get an event listed, email the name of the event, the date and whether it has been canceled or postponed to newsroom@news-journal.com. Please include a daytime phone number for verification purposes.
Our story focused on changes at area colleges and universities is here. Our story about how local public and private schools are addressing the new coronavirus spread is here.
City of Longview
The city of Longview has canceled several city-hosted events. Those events are:
March 20 — Grassroots at the Green
March 21 — Longview 150: Transportation Show
March 23 — District 6 Town Meeting
March 26 — 2020 Census Pep Rally
March 28 — 2020 Strut Your Mutt 1-Mile Wag Walk
March 28 — Chautauqua Festival
Other Longview events
Longview Alzheimer's Support Group — will not meet this month
Angels Care Home Health — will not meet this month
Northeast Texas chapter, Native Plant Society of Texas — 25th anniversary celebration has been postponed
Christian Women's Connection luncheon — canceled
Women in Longview Day — scheduled for March 26 has been canceled
Longview Area Association of Realtors — LARR Style & Fashion Show and TREPAC Bags and Baubles Auction has been postponed.
American Legion Post 232 — will not meet this month will meet in April.
East Texas Alzheimer’s Hope & Help Hour — will not meet March 19; will meet April 16.
East Texas Alzheimer’s Lunch & Learn — Event scheduled for March 20 at Arabella Longview has been postponed.
Woodland Hills Baptist Church — guest speaker Abby Johnson scheduled for March 28 has been moved to August or September.
Area nonprofits
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity:
- The Critical Repair program will operate on a limited basis. Interior projects have been suspended.
- Volunteer activities have been suspended, effective March 16
- Homeowner College classroom instruction has been suspended
City of Henderson
The city of Henderson canceled all public events in city parks and facilities for two weeks beginning Thursday, March 12.
That is to include events at the Henderson Civic Center, Henderson Fire Department Conference Room, Henderson Police Department Conference and Training Rooms, Henderson Community Center and all park pavilions.
The city will continue City Council and city board meetings.
City of Tyler
The city of Tyler has canceled all public events in city parks and facilities for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.
That includes events at Harvey Convention Center, the Rose Garden Center and Liberty Hall.
Programs will also be suspended at Glass Recreation Center, Tyler Senior Center and the Tyler Public Library. The facilities will remain open, but programming will not be hosted for two weeks.
Schools
Longview ISD — District campuses and offices closed through March 27.
St. Mary's Catholic School — Spring break has been extended to March 20.
Pine Tree ISD — The district will notify parents of any changes on Saturday.
Spring Hill ISD — Classes are scheduled to resume Monday. The district is asking students or employees who traveled to CDC Level 2 or 3 countries to stay home for 14 days after spring break.
Hallsville ISD — Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
White Oak ISD — Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday.
Marshall ISD — Classes are scheduled to resume Monday. All out-of-district trips involving students and/or staff are being reevaluated.
Trinity School of Texas — No closures are planned.
UT Tyler University Academy — Classes are scheduled to resume as normal.
Colleges/universities
LeTourneau University — All in-person classes are canceled March 16 to 20. Online classes will go on as scheduled. All classes will be online March 23 to April 3. The campus will remain open. Students living in on-campus housing will be allowed to remain there, and food service will resume Monday after spring break.
University of Texas at Tyler and Longview University Center — Spring break is extended to March 20. Classes will be online March 23 to 27.
Kilgore College — Spring 2 term scheduled to start on normal schedule Monday.
Wiley College — All students were sent home. Activities scheduled to occur on campus have been canceled. Classes move to online instruction Monday, March 16.
East Texas Baptist University — All classes to be online March 20 through 26. Classes are expected to resume on campus on March 23. Campus activities are suspended.
Jarvis Christian College — Spring break has been extended. Students are not to return to campus until March 23. Homecoming activities are postponed or the week after spring break.
Tyler Junior College — Spring break is extended to March 20.
Stephen F. Austin State University — Students are asked to remain off campus until in-person classes resume on April 6. Classes resume March 18 only online. On-campus events are canceled or postponed through April 5.