The City of Longview’s mass emergency notification system is changing, and officials are encouraging residents to opt in to stay informed of severe weather and emergency situations.
The city on Saturday will begin using Smart911 by RAVE Mobile Safety, replacing the CodeRED system. The service is offered in partnership with the East Texas Council of Governments, which provides access to the system for cities and counties in the region.
Account users may sign up for free to receive phone call, text or email alerts, officials said. In addition, users have the option to provide supplementary information such as medical conditions, pet information, house description and more that could be helpful to first responders during an emergency.
Users who had an account with CodeRED will need to create a new account through Smart911 if they wish to continue to receive emergency notifications. Officials said the city will send notifications to existing users with information on how to sign up for the new system.
“This is a great tool for our community to have during emergency situations, and I strongly encourage everyone to take a few minutes to sign up for our new emergency alert system,” Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said. “It’s very important for all existing subscribers to realize you must register with the new system if you wish to continue to receive our emergency alerts.”
The Longview Public Library will provide registration assistance for residents who may not have internet access or need help signing up.
Registration is available at LongviewTexas.gov/Alerts .
Registration also is available by downloading the Smart911 app for Apple and Android users and then opting-in for alerts from the city.