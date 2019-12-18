A fire at the Longview compost site is causing smoke and haze around the city Wednesday morning, according to Longview Fire Department.
The department reported this morning via Twitter that low temperatures have caused the smoke level to increase in the area.
Per LFD there is a smoke/haze around the downtown area close to the PD that is coming from a compost burn on Swinging Bridge Rd. The smoke has increased due to the low temperatures. The burn is being monitored.— Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) December 18, 2019
Longview Fire Department reported the fire on Sunday at the compost site on Swinging Bridge Road saying it was under control but that it was expected to burn for an extended period of time.
The city of Longview announced Monday that the compost site would be closed for the week due to the fire.