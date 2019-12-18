Longview compost site

A fire burns Sunday at the city of Longview compost site. The city announced Monday that its compost site will be closed for the rest of the week after a fire broke out Sunday.

 City of Longview

A fire at the Longview compost site is causing smoke and haze around the city Wednesday morning, according to Longview Fire Department. 

The department reported this morning via Twitter that low temperatures have caused the smoke level to increase in the area. 

Longview Fire Department reported the fire on Sunday at the compost site on Swinging Bridge Road saying it was under control but that it was expected to burn for an extended period of time. 

The city of Longview announced Monday that the compost site would be closed for the week due to the fire. 