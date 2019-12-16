Officials are investigating after shootings in Upshur County left two people dead and one in critical condition.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 9 p.m. Sunday about a shooting in the 6300 block of Periwinkle Road west of Ore City.
Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said a woman made the call who said she and her adult daughter had been shot.
The woman gave dispatch a description of the person who had shot them and that suspect’s vehicle, Webb said.
Upon arrival, deputies found the younger woman outside the home. Webb said she had died from a gunshot wound. The woman who made the call was still alive and inside the residence. She was later taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview with life-threatening injuries.
As law enforcement continue to arrive at the scene, they saw a person driving a truck who was trying to leave the property, Webb said. The driver stopped, and officers heard a single gunshot come form the truck.
Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver, the only occupant, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Webb said in a news released Monday morning that he would not yet release the names of those involved.