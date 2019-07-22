Three people remained in the Gregg County Jail Monday morning after a recent traffic stop yielded the discovery of 158 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Cory Peele, 39, and Melody Hawthore, 44, both of Longview, were being held on $50,000 bonds each on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, jail records show.
Their passenger, David Jowers, 33, of Longview, was arrested on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for affidavit of surety for evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction. Bond had not been set as of Monday morning.
DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark reported the arrests occurred after about 11:05 a.m. Thursday when a trooper stopped a car on FM 1845 in Gregg County for a traffic violation. The trooper conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found the driver, Peele, in possession of narcotics paraphernalia.
The trooper also discovered a zippered bag containing methamphetamine in the front-seat passenger area, and found three glass pipes commonly used to smoke meth along with a portable digital scale, Dark said.