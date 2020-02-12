UPDATE: The Paul G. Boorman Trail has been closed because much of the trail is under water, Longview city spokesman Shawn Hara said Wednesday morning. He said Lois Jackson Park, which is along the trail and Bill Owens Parkway, has also been closed.
"Anytime that the creeks are rising, then the trail is closed," Hara said. "We encourage users to avoid the area."
He said the trail will reopen once the water recedes.
The city of Gladewater closed Lake Gladewater as of about 9 a.m. Wednesday because of rising waters, Water Treatment Plant Manager Steve Matlock said.
He said the lake was about 2 feet above spillway level, but was not sure what the spillway elevation is.
"It is almost up to the road going through the park," Matlock said, referring to Lakeshore Drive.
"That water is rising pretty quickly in town," Matlock said after 11 a.m. "It is still raining pretty hard here."
However, Lake Cherokee remained open as of about 11 a.m. Wednesday even though the lake was 6 inches above the spillway level of 280 feet, Lake Cherokee Manager Erin Summerlin said.
She said management of the private community will close the lake if the water rises 1 to 1 1/2 feet above the spillway level.
"Right now, we are fine," Summerlin said. "Just saturated ground."
UPDATE: The National Weather Service has extended a flood warning in place for parts of East Texas until 12:30 p.m.
The flash flood warning is for:
- Gregg County
- Upshur County
- Smith County
- Northwestern Harrison County
- Southeastern Wood County
- Western Marion County
UPDATE: Longview police report flooding in several places in the city.
Police shared photos of flooding on Brent and Dumas roads in northwest Longview. The Paul G. Boorman Trail is also flooded in places along with Lois Jackson Park.
Police also reported closures on Lafamo Road and Pliler Precise Road at Judson Road.
UPDATE: Gregg County Sheriff's Office reported at about 8:15 a.m. that these roads were closed due to flooding:
- Lonesome Pine Road between Hunter Road and Northridge Road
- Old Highway 135 south of Smith Road
- Texas 135 south of Country Club Road
- FM 1650 off U.S. 259
- Mackey Road at the Upshur County line
- Big Woods Road and Campbell Road
- McCann Road at Fuller Road
A flash flood warning is in effect for Gregg and some surrounding counties.
ORIGINAL: The National Weather Service issued the warning this morning for Gregg, Upshur and Smith counties along with western Marion County, northwestern Harrison County and southeastern Wood County.
It remains in effect until 9:30 a.m. However, a flash flood watch continues in the area until 6 p.m.
Motorists are advised to not drive over flood waters.
The city of Gladewater at about 6:30 a.m. reported that West Upshur Avenue at Cotton Street is closed due to flooding and followed with a notice for residents to use caution on all roads due to flooding.
A stalled weather front has been dumping rain in the Longview area since this past week, according to meteorological technician Lisa May with the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
The rain is expected to stop later today and resume over the weekend.
Marty Mayeaux, senior forecaster for the weather service in Shreveport, said a total of 6.31 inches were recorded in Longview from Jan. 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, including 1.13 inches so far in February.