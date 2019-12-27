12:25 p.m. update:
An inmate who escaped from the Gregg County Jail was recaptured Friday morning after his father spotted him at his business west of Gladewater and called police.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said Friday morning that Jace Martin Laws, 34, of Gladewater had was back in custody.
His recapture came after his father said he spotted him near his home, which is on the same land as Laws Collision Repair on U.S. 271 west of Gladewater.
Laws’ father, Joel Laws Jr., owns the business with his wife, Shari, the father said Friday after his son was recaptured.
Joel Laws told the News-Journal that he was in his home Friday morning when out of a window he saw someone leaving the shop area. He said that was at about 8:30 or 9 a.m.
Joel Laws said he then called Gladewater Police Chief Gordon Freeman, who he said is a friend of his. Joel Laws said law enforcement began arriving shortly after he made the call.
Jace Laws was taken into custody at the body shop, officials said.
Laws carved out portions of the South Jail in the courthouse on Methvin Street — gaining access to the building’s infrastructure — and made his way to the exterior of the courthouse, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday.
His recapture came several hours after a report that someone spotted Jace Laws at the Gladewater Regional Airport.
Cerliano said the sighting was called in to Gladewater police at about 3:30 a.m. Laws was reportedly trying to get in the building at the airport.
“He was rattling doors,” Cerliano said.
The sheriff said an hour later someone reported seeing Laws at a cabin near the Sabine River east of U.S. 271.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter involving multiple agencies along U.S. 271, Texas 135, Sheppard Lane and the Sabine River.
The investigation included officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Gladewater police, Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals Office. At one point, officers were awaiting the arrival of bloodhounds from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Cerliano said Jace Laws was apparently able to get through the perimeter or made his way out of the area before the perimeter was in place.
Joel Laws said he was happy no one was hurt during the manhunt and his son’s subsequent arrest, adding his son did not resist arrest.
“The police were effective and kind,” he said.
Cerliano said Laws was being taken to Smith County to be arraigned on an escape charge after he was taken into custody in Smith County. The sheriff said Laws, who was sentenced to 70 years in prison Oct. 23 after being found guilty of assaulting two Longview police officers, would have his bond set on the escape charge and would be taken back to Gregg County to be booked back into jail.
Laws’ prosecution stemmed from interactions with police that occurred on or about Sept. 14, 2018, according to a Nov. 29 indictment.
Laws injured Longview police Officer Nathaniel Lemmon by punching him while he tried to detain, restrain or arrest Laws, the indictment said. Laws also injured Officer Christopher Byrdsong by striking or kicking him and “scuffling, fighting, grappling, struggling, forcefully resisting, tussling or wrestling” with the officer while he tried to detain, restrain or arrest Laws, according to the indictment.
Laws also injured Byrdsong by “grabbing, clutching or squeezing” the officer’s genitals, the second count of the indictment stated.
Cerliano said while speaking to reporters the recapture that he had talked this morning with Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson about what would happen with Jace Laws
“We have to discuss how we proceed,” he said.
