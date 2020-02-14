Today is the deadline for candidates to file in municipal and school board elections.
In Longview, District 3 Councilman Wray Wade is challenged by Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph, 55, who lost in November in a bid to become the Gregg County Pct. 4 justice of the peace.
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara filed for reelection to a third and final term on the day filing opened. No one else has filed yet to seek the District 4 seat.
In Longview ISD, Place 4 trustee and board President Ginia Northcutt has filed for reelection and is so far unopposed.
The other member of the Longview ISD board up for reelection, Place 2 trustee Ava Welge, also has filed and is so far unopposed.
Potential candidates should contact their city hall or district administration office for information on filing.