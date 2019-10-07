Crews responded Monday morning to a fire at a motel on East Marshall Avenue in Longview.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the call came in at 6:55 a.m. about the blaze at the Texas Lodge, 1507 E. Marshall Ave.
May said he believes the fire started in an air conditioning unit. He said it caused significant damage to room 35 but that the fire was contained to one unit.
Westbound traffic on East Marshall Avenue was closed for a time as crews worked the scene forcing motorists to find alternate routes.
All traffic is now open.