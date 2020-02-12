A flash flood warning is in effect for Gregg and some surrounding counties.
The National Weather Service issued the warning this morning for Gregg, Upshur and Smith counties along with western Marion County, northwestern Harrison County and southeastern Wood County.
It remains in effect until 9:30 a.m. However, a flash flood watch continues in the area until 6 p.m.
Motorists are advised to not drive over flood waters.
The city of Gladewater at about 6:30 a.m. reported that West Upshur Avenue at Cotton Street is closed due to flooding and followed with a notice for residents to use caution on all roads due to flooding.
A stalled weather front has been dumping rain in the Longview area since this past week, according to meteorological technician Lisa May with the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
The rain is expected to stop later today and resume over the weekend.
Marty Mayeaux, senior forecaster for the weather service in Shreveport, said a total of 6.31 inches were recorded in Longview from Jan. 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, including 1.13 inches so far in February.