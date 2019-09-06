A former East Texas fire chief was arrested this week after being indicted on a charge related to internal theft.
James Wilson Burks, 44, was booked Thursday into the Upshur County Jail on a charge of misapplication of fiduciary property over $30,000, according to information released by Sheriff Larry Webb’s office. His bond was set at $50,000.
The case involving Burks, the former chief of East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, was presented to a grand jury this past Friday. He was later indicted.
The case stems from a May report about an internal theft of property valued at more than $30,000, according to Webb. He did not give more details about the property.