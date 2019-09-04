Gregg County on Wednesday morning joined a growing list of area counties by issuing a burn ban for resident.
The order for the burn ban was signed Wednesday morning by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
According to the order, the normal danger of fire in the county has been greatly enhanced by drought, and anyone who violates the burn ban could be fined up to $500.
At least four chiefs of fire departments in Gregg County had reached out to Fire Marshal Mark Moore asking when a burn ban would be called, Stoudt said. Chiefs for Gladewater and Sabine fire departments were among them.
"We’ve had some major fires out there this week," Stoudt said.
Soils in Gregg County are averaging 675 on the Keetch-Byrum Drought Index, a system from the Texas A&M Forest Service that measures drought conditions on a scale of 0-800, with 0 representing a saturated soil, and 800 an absolutely dry soil.
Any score between 600 and 800 is often associated with more severe drought with an increased occurrence of wildfires, according to the index.
According to an interactive map, Gregg County soils range as high as 733, particularly in its southern areas south of U.S. 80 and into Rusk County.
"The Keetch-Byrum index has been rapidly moving up 10-15 points a day. It’s way past what we normally pull the trigger, so we wanted to get it done."
The burn ban in Gregg County comes on the heels of two other Northeast Texas counties that issued burn bans on Tuesday, along with a municipality.
Harrison and Marion counties on Tuesday morning issued burn bans for residents. The city of Daingerfield also issued a burn ban Tuesday morning.
Rusk County issued a burn ban for residents on Aug. 20. Upshur County commissioners on Friday agreed to ban burning for 10 days or until sufficient rains for commissioners to lower the risk of wildfire.
The Northeast Texas counties are among more than half the state’s 254 counties under burn bans, according to a Wednesday update from the Texas A&M Forest Service.