Gregg County commissioners this morning voted unanimously to lift a burn ban for residents that went into effect Sept. 4.
With the move, Gregg falls in line with other area counties that lifted burn bans after recent rains from what was left of Tropical Depression Imelda moved through the region this past week.
Rusk, Harrison, Marion and Cass counties lifted their burn bans Friday.
The Texas A&M Forest Service map of burn bans in the state showed Thursday morning that Upshur, Morris, Smith and Cherokee counties in East Texas continued to have burn bans in place.