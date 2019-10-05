A stray elk was discovered in a roadway by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies responding to a stray animal call Saturday morning.
Now, deputies are looking for its possible owner.
The elk was standing in the roadway at the intersection of Texas 322 and FM 349 near the East Texas Regional Airport, Lt. Josh Tubb said. Deputies with the GCSO Airport Division responded to the scene.
"That was a new one on us," he said. "We’re hoping the owner maybe will see this (in the media) and come out and collect their animal because we would hate for the animal to find its way back into the road somehow and someone be injured or the animal be injured."
Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens have also been contacted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (903) 236-8400.