The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a missing man whose rental car was found Monday morning off FM 2087 at the Sabine River in Kilgore, sheriff's spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said Wednesday.
Tubb said the family of Loyd Thrasher, believed to be in his 70s, reported him missing Tuesday to Kilgore police after the sheriff's office notified them about the door in his rental car being found ajar. Deputies were able to locate family members after contacting the rental car agency Monday.
He said deputies did a thorough search of the area, which is popular for fishing.
Tubb asked anyone with information about Thrasher to contact the sheriff's office at (903) 236-8400 or Kilgore police at (903) 983-1559.