Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum today released a statement about the district’s plan in case the new coronavirus hits East Texas.
The announcement came hours before President Donald Trump was set to address the American public about the new coronavirus in the country amid experts saying an outbreak in the U.S. is inevitable.
Collum said the district is monitoring new developments as the global situation quickly evolves. He said the most effective way to stay healthy and minimize spread of infectious disease is to follow “basic health best practices,” such as washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze. He included asking faculty, staff and students to stay home when feeling ill in those best practices.
Collum said the district is thinking ahead about spring travel and school trips in the context of the new coronavirus.
“In times like this, we are particularly grateful for the strength and togetherness of this community,” Collum said. “Please continue to look for further communications from us on this matter.”
The Associated Press on Wednesday reported that health officials said three new coronavirus cases have been reported in the U.S., bringing the tally here to 60.
The count in the U.S. includes people who traveled back from outbreak areas in China or their spouses; three people who were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan, and 42 Americans who were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and were evacuated by the federal government to the U.S. from where the ship was docked in Japan.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.
The New York Times reports that the CDC said U.S. institutions need to prepare for an outbreak, which they described as inevitable.
Read Collum's full statement below.