Officers on Friday arrested one man in connection with the shooting death of another southwest of Hallsville in Harrison County.
Busby Edward Jones, 55, was booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of murder and possession of a controlled substance, according to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher.
Deputies responded shortly after noon Friday to a call that someone had been shot in the 1500 block of Quail Lane, according to Fletcher. Upon arrival, James Coles, 46, of Hallsville was dead at the scene.
Fletcher said Friday afternoon the sheriff’s office was still at the scene collecting and processing evidence.
Online jail records indicate Jones lives at the location where the shooting happened.